Authorities searching for two who went missing in water at Lake Perris

LAKE PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for two men who reportedly went underwater at Lake Perris without their lifejackets Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers with the State Parks Department received a 911 call just after 4 p.m. from someone at the lake who reported that a man riding an inner-tube behind a boat fell off the tube. Another man reportedly dove off the boat to help, and also began to struggle.

Neither man was wearing a lifejacket.

Both could not be immediately found and a search was launched.

They remain presumed missing.