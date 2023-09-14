Authorities searching for two who went missing in water at Lake Perris

LAKE PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for two men who reportedly went underwater at Lake Perris without their lifejackets Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatchers with the State Parks Department received a 911 call just after 4 p.m. from someone at the lake who reported that a man riding an inner-tube behind a boat fell off the tube. Another man reportedly dove off the boat to help, and also began to struggle.
Neither man was wearing a lifejacket.
Both could not be immediately found and a search was launched.
They remain presumed missing.