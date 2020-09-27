Woman killed in Lake View Terrace house fire

An investigation is underway after a woman died in a fire at a Lake View Terrace home that had no working smoke detectors, officials say.
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman died in a house fire in Lake View Terrace.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson says it does not appear the home had working smoke detectors.

The broke out just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

It took more three dozen firefighters to put out the fire.

One man escaped but a woman was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
