LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman died in a house fire in Lake View Terrace.
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson says it does not appear the home had working smoke detectors.
The broke out just after 4 a.m. Sunday.
It took more three dozen firefighters to put out the fire.
One man escaped but a woman was found dead inside the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Woman killed in Lake View Terrace house fire
