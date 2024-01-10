SoCal fan wins $100,000 at Lakers-Raptors game by sinking half-court shot

The lucky $100,000 winner is 34-year-old Lakers fan Fidel Olmos from Redlands who says he previously only made two half-court shots in his life.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One Lakers fan is now $100,000 richer after sinking a half-court shot during Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The lucky winner is 34-year-old Fidel Olmos from Redlands. He made it look easy, but Olmos said he's only made two half-court shots in his life while messing around at the gym.

"I was just like here we go and then boom," Olmos said.

Olmos' opportunity to score came after a man in a suit approached him asking if he wanted to do the shot at the end of the 3rd quarter.

With the $100,000 secured, Olmos returned to his job as a surgical technician Wednesday and intends to pay off bills and potentially plan a winter vacation with his wife.