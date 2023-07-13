Man detained for allegedly lunging at Lakewood City Council members during meeting

This all happened as the city council appointed its new mayor. The man reportedly told the room he wanted to nominate himself as mayor.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was detained at Tuesday night's Lakewood City Council meeting after he allegedly lunged at staff members and told the room he wanted to nominate himself as mayor.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the meeting around 8:19 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified, was detained by city staff members until deputies got to the scene. He was ultimately escorted out of the meeting.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a man in a suit being detained.

This all occurred as the city of Lakewood appointed its new mayor, Ariel Pe.

The man was not arrested or charged and has since been released. There were also no reports of any injuries.

ABC7 has reached out to the mayor and the Lakewood City Council for a comment but has not yet received a response.