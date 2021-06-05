2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakewood Friday evening, authorities said.

Paramedics responded shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Gondar Avenue following the crash involving three vehicles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One of the surviving victims was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and another victim suffered moderate injuries. A third victim in the crash had minor injuries.

It was unknown what caused the crash, and the victims were not immediately identified.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed the vehicles with extensive damage.

The Lakewood sheriff's station is handling the investigation.

