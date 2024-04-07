1 dead, 3 hospitalized after possible fentanyl overdose in Lakewood: authorities

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after they overdosed, possibly on fentanyl, at a home in Lakewood.

The incident happened on Dilman Street in the early morning hours Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies found four adults who were not breathing.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The three others were taken to a hospital, where tests and treatments were being done.

The cause of the overdose is still under investigation but authorities said it could possibly be fentanyl.