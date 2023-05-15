Family members of innocent victims of street racing and takeovers are pushing for a state bill to crackdown on the illegal and deadly activity.

Victims' families rally for bill to allow speed cameras in areas with history of street takeovers

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members of innocent victims of street racing and takeovers are pushing for a state bill to crackdown on the illegal and deadly activity.

State assembly bill AB-645 would allow for speed cameras near school zones and other areas where dangerous street racing and takeovers have a history of taking place.

At a rally on Monday, Cindi Enamorado and others who lost a child or a loved one in a street racing and speeding crash attended a protest along Lakewood Boulevard to advocate for the passage of the bill.

"We can't let anymore people die because of speeding. No one should die," said Enamorado, who lost a brother in a car crash.

To those who have lost loved ones to street takeovers and speeding, they see the tragedies as preventable. That is why they want the bill passed and more measures put in place.

"These tragedies are 100 % preventable," said Damian Kevitt from Streets Are For Everyone. "These fatalities, these 'accidents' are not accidents, they're preventable."

Around school zones in Los Angeles, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said recently that he's working with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass on installing security cameras that point out to the streets.

The Los Angeles City Council has approved a motion calling for the Department of Transportation to install speed bumps near every school in the city as well.

The group of family members Monday morning went to State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon's Lakewood office to deliver a couple thousand signatures on a petition, asking for AB-645 be passed and sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign.

The bill also needs to go through the State Senate. It's already gone through several committees of the assembly.

Kristina Gray heard what these advocates want. She's hoping it'll pass.

"There's a lot of things that can be done, but nothing's been done. And people are losing people, like this girl that I met who lost her brother. This woman I met that lost her daughter. Those things cannot be undone, but these things can be done. And they're not being done," said Gray.