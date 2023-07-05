An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was found fatally shot on an off-ramp of the 14 Freeway in Lancaster, authorities say.

Motorcyclist shot and killed on 14 Freeway off-ramp in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was fatally shot on a freeway off-ramp in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received reports just before 3 p.m. of a motorcyclist possibly shot at the Avenue L off-ramp of the 14 Freeway.

Authorities said the victim died at the scene.

The shooting reportedly happened after some sort of dispute between the motorcyclist and another motorist. Further details were not immediately released.

CHP cordoned off the area and shut down the off-ramp. The 14 Freeway remains open.

