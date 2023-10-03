One of two elderly brothers who went missing over the weekend was found dead at the California Aqueduct in Lancaster.

Missing man, 86, found dead at aqueduct in Lancaster as search continues for his brother

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- One of two elderly brothers who went missing over the weekend was found dead at the California Aqueduct in Lancaster.

The body of Minas Khacheryan was found under a bridge Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The 86-year-old was reported missing Friday morning when he went fishing at the aqueduct with his 78-year-old brother, Grigor Khacheryan. Officials fear Grigor, who is still missing, fell into the water.

Dive teams were set to resume their search for Grigor Tuesday morning. About two dozen divers will be using sonar and the aqueduct's water flow will be controlled to aid in their efforts, according to the department.

Minas' cause of death has not been determined, but authorities said no foul play is suspected.