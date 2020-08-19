80-year-old man beaten, robbed in Lancaster grocery store bathroom dies, family says

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An 80-year-old man who was beaten and robbed inside a grocery store bathroom in Lancaster has died, according to his family.

Roberto Flores Lopez, a grandfather of 17, was attacked last month and was found inside the Superior Grocers restroom. The beating had left him the ICU with severe injuries to his face, along with several broken ribs.

A family member told Eyewitness News he passed away early Wednesday morning. Though a cause of death has not been released the family members said he was suffering from his injuries and trauma to the head.

A suspect, Damaris Wade, 22, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder. A spokesperson for the family says they'll be calling for additional charges for Wade.

Another suspect, 33-year-old Tamika White, had also been arrested because the two were at the store together.

EMBED More News Videos

The sheriff's department has released new photos of a man and a possible female accomplice involved in a vicious beating and robbery of an 80-year-old grandfather at a Lancaster grocery store.



DEVELOPING: The above video is from a previous report. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countyassaultrobberybeating
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom addresses fires, heat, COVID-19
LA power outages continue amid heat wave, Flex Alert
What happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic?
Suspect sought after transgender women attacked in Hollywood
LIVE: LA County officials give COVID-19 update
Several LA homes face utility shutoffs after party violations
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
Show More
Uber could suspend service in CA as early as Thursday
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions
VIDEO: FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX
LA Zoo to reopen for guests at the end of August
More TOP STORIES News