80-year-old man beaten, robbed in Lancaster grocery store bathroom dies, family says

Roberto Flores Lopez, a grandfather of 17, was attacked last month and was found inside the Superior Grocers restroom. The beating had left him the ICU with severe injuries to his face, along with several broken ribs.
A family member told Eyewitness News he passed away early Wednesday morning. Though a cause of death has not been released the family members said he was suffering from his injuries and trauma to the head.
A suspect, Damaris Wade, 22, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder. A spokesperson for the family says they'll be calling for additional charges for Wade.
Another suspect, 33-year-old Tamika White, had also been arrested because the two were at the store together.
