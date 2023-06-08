2 men shot and killed following robbery at Lancaster motel, authorities say

Two people were shot and killed following a robbery at a motel in Lancaster, authorities said.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were shot and killed following a robbery at a motel in Lancaster, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, they found one man inside a motel room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He later died at the hospital.

Neither of the victims have been identified.

Investigators believe there were multiple suspects involved, but additional details about the robbery were not available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.