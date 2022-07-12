double shooting

Deputies investigating double shooting at home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies are investigating a double shooting in Lancaster that sent one person the hospital.

According to the Lancaster Sheriff's Station, two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 1000 block of West Avenue J 8.

Details were limited, but the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed one person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The condition of the second person is unknown.

Authorities said there is no suspect at large and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

AIR7 HD cameras captured deputies surrounding the home.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

