Raging fire engulfs Lancaster home; family of 4 displaced

Saturday, February 18, 2023 8:04PM
A family of four was displaced after a raging inferno engulfed their home in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A family of four was displaced after a raging fire engulfed their home in Lancaster early Saturday morning, officials said.

The inferno erupted shortly before 12:30 a.m. at a single-story house in the 44000 block of Calston Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within 30 minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Red Cross officials were helping the displaced family.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

