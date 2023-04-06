At least 2 hurt in fireworks explosion in Lancaster, authorities say

At least two people were hurt after a fireworks explosion in Lancaster, authorities said.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were hurt after a fireworks explosion in Lancaster, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of 5th Street and Avenue I.

A basketball court at a park was cordoned off as deputies conducted their investigation.

Authorities say at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries were unknown. Additional details surrounding the fireworks explosion were not available.