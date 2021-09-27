Community & Events

Special needs student crowned homecoming prince at Lancaster High School

By
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a night to remember for Teldrick Albrecq, a special needs student at Lancaster High School. The teen was crowned the school's homecoming prince.

Teldrick ran an aggressive campaign, plastering posters around his high school.

His hard work and popularity paid off Saturday night, when he received the title of homecoming prince!

His adoptive mom Kim Albrecq says she's very proud of her son.

From elementary school to high school for Kim Albrecq and Teldrick, it's been a journey.

Kim was Teldrick's teacher in elementary school. She fell in love with this inspiring young man becoming his foster parent before adopting him.

She even nursed him back to health after he became deathly ill from a diabetic episode. With tears, Kim says life with her son has been a journey - a journey filled with blessings, a journey bringing Teldrick and his adoptive mother closer than ever.

Kim says her son calls her "love" and that makes her feel like a million bucks everyday.

