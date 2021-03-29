Woman run over, killed when chasing after robbers in Lancaster

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was run over and killed in Lancaster when she tried to chase after two men who had robbed her and beaten her boyfriend, officials say.

The incident started with a robbery around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of 15th Street West. Sheriff's deputies say two men robbed a woman and her boyfriend inside an apartment complex.

The boyfriend was beaten during the robbery and left seriously injured.

Then as the two suspects ran off, the woman gave chase on foot.

At some point, the suspects ran over her with their sedan and left her in the street.

She was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and later pronounced dead.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's investigators at (323) 890-5500 or leave anonymous information with Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countyhomicide investigationrobberyhomicidevehicular homicide
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal officials urge physical distancing while celebrating holy holidays
SoCal rallies call for end to anti-Asian violence
LA County officials warn of spring surge
Despite chaos, councilman calls clearing of Echo Park homeless encampment a success
New clues point to SoCal in manhunt for child killer
Biden receives high marks on COVID-19, lags on immigration, guns: POLL
Magic Mountain set to reopen next week. Here's what you need to know
Show More
Video: San Diego father chases thieves stealing from daughter's car
Teens accused in death of Moreno Valley boy are sentenced to probation
Jurors face heavy burden in Derek Chauvin's high-profile trial
Boulder police honor shooting victims with patrol car decals
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
More TOP STORIES News