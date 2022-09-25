Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been detained in connection with the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The death was reported shortly after midnight in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was described as about 50 to 55 years old.

"A male who was discovered in the house has been currently detained," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "There is no additional information available at this time."

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.