Community & Events

Local artist makes miniatures of iconic L.A. landmarks

An artist in Miracle Mile is creating miniatures of iconic Los Angeles landmarks.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local artist makes miniatures of iconic L.A. landmarks

Miracle Mile (KABC) -- Do you ever wish you could hold a piece of LA in the palm of your hand?

Well, local artist Kieran Wright can get pretty close to making that happen with his business Small Scale LA.

"This all started at the beginning of the pandemic when I needed something to pass the time. Basically, I needed a new hobby. So, I thought I'd give making miniatures a go," said Wright.

The Miracle Mile resident was working in airline marketing before the pandemic. But like many people, he was let go.

That's when he turned to watch YouTube videos to develop his newfound passion.



"A friend of mine suggested that I put pictures up on Instagram because, at that point, I was just really doing it for myself. So as soon as I put it on Instagram, it kind of went wild," he said.

Wright said his love of L.A. history and architecture inspires his work. He mainly creates miniatures of iconic local landmarks.

Check out the video above for more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmiracle milelos angeles countycommunity journalistsmall businessin the communitypreservation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News