Local artist makes miniatures of iconic L.A. landmarks

Miracle Mile (KABC) -- Do you ever wish you could hold a piece of LA in the palm of your hand?Well, local artist Kieran Wright can get pretty close to making that happen with his business Small Scale LA."This all started at the beginning of the pandemic when I needed something to pass the time. Basically, I needed a new hobby. So, I thought I'd give making miniatures a go," said Wright.The Miracle Mile resident was working in airline marketing before the pandemic. But like many people, he was let go.That's when he turned to watch YouTube videos to develop his newfound passion."A friend of mine suggested that I put pictures up on Instagram because, at that point, I was just really doing it for myself. So as soon as I put it on Instagram, it kind of went wild," he said.Wright said his love of L.A. history and architecture inspires his work. He mainly creates miniatures of iconic local landmarks.Check out the video above for more.