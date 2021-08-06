Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA's iconic Langer's Deli requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for customers, staff

By
Langer's Deli requiring proof of vaccination for customers, staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the most iconic restaurants in Southern California has decided to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirements for its customers and staff.

Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant has been asking for proof of vaccination from diners before they enter the establishment since Saturday. If they can't provide it, they are turned away.

The deli's new COVID-19 rule is more restrictive than that of the county or city of Los Angeles, which just require customers to wear masks when entering a restaurant.

Like other restaurants that are requiring vaccinations, Langer's is taking some criticism, but owner Norm Langer says he's just trying to do the right thing.

Bars and restaurant owners in Los Angeles are taking matters into their own hands by requiring customers show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.



"You always get backlash. There's always going to be some people that are going to say 'well, you can't do that...you're supposed to serve everybody.' Yeah, there's backlash but to me, it's important to keep my employees safe and to keep my customers safe," Langer said.

Since implementing the requirement, the restaurant says they've been turning away about a dozen people a day on average. On Thursday, that number was 25.

Langer's finally reopened for in-person dining for the first time in more than a year back in June. During the height of the pandemic, the restaurant managed to survive on delivery and takeout orders.

Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccinescovid 19 vaccinerestaurantcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
