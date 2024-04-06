4 home invasion robbers escape with jewelry and purses from Brentwood home, LAPD says

The LAPD is searching for four armed men who they say broke into a Brentwood home and took off with jewelry and other items.

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for four armed men who allegedly broke into a Brentwood home and took off with jewelry and other items Friday evening, authorities said.

The robbery was reported just before 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of South Gretna Green Way, according to the LAPD.

The suspects were armed with handguns during the theft and escaped by busting through a sliding door. Footage from the scene showed the glass door had a big hole that was left behind.

Jewelry and purses were stolen, according to police.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The robbery is under investigation.