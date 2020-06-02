George Floyd

LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' remark at press conference

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore is receiving backlash for claiming that people capitalizing on George Floyd's killing were as responsible for his death as the now-fired officers.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore apologized for a remark he made Monday, claiming that people using violence and capitalizing on George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis police custody were as responsible for his death as the now-fired officers.

Moore said at a late-afternoon news conference that about 700 people were arrested Sunday during mass protests over Floyd's death and police brutality. He noted that about 10% of those arrests were for burglary or looting, saying, "We didn't have protests last night, we had criminal acts.''

"We didn't have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd, we had people capitalizing. His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers,'' Moore said.

He apologized minutes later, saying he "misspoke when I said his blood is on their hands'' and that he regretted "that characterization.''

Moore went on to say that he did not regret nor would he apologize to the people "committing violence, destroying lives and livelihoods and creating this destruction.''

Of Floyd, he said, "His memory deserves reform. His memory deserves a better Los Angeles, a better United States and a better world.''

On Monday night, he tweeted, "I misspoke when making a statement about those engaging in violent acts following the murder of George Floyd.''



There were many tweets calling for Moore's resignation, interspersed with an occasional statement of support for the police chief.

Around 11 p.m., Moore issued an official apology in which he said, "I recognize that my initial words were terribly offensive. Looting is wrong, but it is not the equivalent of murder and I did not mean to equate the two. I deeply regret and humbly apologize for my characterization. Let me be clear: the police officers involved were responsible for the death of Mr. George Floyd.''

Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a statement on Twitter, in which many also called for Moore's resignation, and some calling on Garcetti to fire the police chief.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentlapderic garcettivandalismlootinggeorge floydpolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Floyd Mayweather paying for George Floyd's funeral, sources say
Officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities
2 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
Protesters march through Hollywood; Dozens later arrested after looting, vandalism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD arrests robbery suspects after high-speed chase
Protesters march through Hollywood; Dozens later arrested after looting, vandalism
LAPD officers take a knee to show solidarity with protesters
Officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities
LAPD disperses protest in Van Nuys
LA County, city declare Monday curfew after chaotic protests
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Show More
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
LA County health director ties together George Floyd's death, COVID-19 impact
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Gov. Newsom discusses George Floyd protests, COVID-19
Over 400 arrested after vandals wreak havoc in Santa Monica
More TOP STORIES News