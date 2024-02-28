Retiring Chief Moore defends LAPD helicopter policy in his last police commission appearance

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore attended the last police commission meeting of his tenure Tuesday.

Moore announced last month that he was retiring at the end of February.

During his official report, Moore spoke for a few minutes about his 43 years in the department.

He praised the work of the LAPD.

"Many challenges and difficulties remain, but your work in these past years under the most trying circumstances has been remarkable," he said. "I am grateful for having the opportunity to tell your story. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to serve as your chief."

Moore was praised by all the commissioners.

"It was a tough job leading more than 10,000 people in this city," Commissioner William Briggs said. "He has to endure a high-level of criticism from multiple sources."

"He really demonstrated great respect for this commission and the role of this commission in civilian oversight, and you've welcomed civilian oversight," Commissioner Rasha Gerges Shields said.

It was still a day for business and one of the main issues Tuesday was the LAPD helicopter audit by the city controller.

The department has 17 helicopters and the audit claimed that 61% of flight time is not the highest priority. The controller also said certain neighborhoods see more helicopters when compared to the number of crimes reported out of those neighborhoods. Moore defended the use of helicopters.

"It is an operation that has grown and broadened in its sophistication to include responses to critical incidents such as catastrophic earthquakes, fires, floods and other type of catastrophes," Moore said.

The commissioners also mentioned the next big decision will be who will be the new chief.

For now, Assistant Chief Dominic Choi will be the interim chief when he takes over March 1.