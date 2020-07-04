Health & Fitness

LAPD senior detention officer dies from COVID, marking the agency's first coronavirus-related death

Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo "lost her valiant battle with coronavirus" Friday evening, the agency said.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has died from the coronavirus, officials announced Saturday, marking the first COVID-19-related death of an LAPD employee.

"It is with extreme sadness, the Los Angeles Police Department is reporting the tragic passing of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo, from complications due to COVID-19," the LAPD said in a statement, adding that the officer "lost her valiant battle with coronavirus" late Friday evening.

The LAPD said McAdoo is survived "by her loving family."

"Please keep them in your prayers," the news release said, "along with the 287 department employees who are currently at home after having been exposed to or have tested positive for COVID-19."

