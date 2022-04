LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thirty people were arrested over a three-day operation targeting suspects wanted in violent crimes across the Los Angeles area.Nineteen of the people were taken into custody for murder or attempted murder as part of Operation FAST, led by the Los Angeles Police Department's gang and narcotics division. Several others were arrested for armed robbery and sexual assaults.Authorities say 15 of the suspects arrested are gang members. Ten guns were also seized in the operation.Fifteen agencies, including the LAPD and U.S. Marshals Service, took part in the operation.