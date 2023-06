Newly released statistics from the Los Angeles Police Department show a drop in crime so far this year.

New data shows 10% drop in violent crime in Los Angeles so far this year, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly released statistics from the Los Angeles Police Department show a drop in crime so far this year.

Los Angeles experienced a drop of more than 10% in violent crime compared to the first 5 months of 2022.

Homicides dropped 27%. Shootings dropped 17%. And hates crimes dropped nearly 6%.

This comes as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass plans to add 400 more officers to the LAPD in the coming months.