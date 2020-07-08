LAPD sees apparent spike in shootings, homicides

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6289892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles City Council approved a $150 million cut to the LAPD'sa budget for the next fiscal year, a move that followed activists' mounting calls to "defund the police."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is dealing with an apparent spike in violent crime as officers have responded to nearly 50 shootings and more than 10 homicides since last Monday.LAPD says over the past 10 days, 14 people have been shot and killed in its jurisdiction, and there have been 49 shooting victims.Two of the murders happened Tuesday night in Watts and South L.A.Meanwhile, the department is also investigating reports that some officers participated in a "sick out" over the Fourth of July weekend. LAPD released a statement saying it did experience a higher than normal absentee rate over the weekend, but the department still met minimum patrol staffing levels.LAPD is investigating if the sick calls were an organized protest.L.A. has seen massive protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, with protesters demanding an overhaul of policing procedures.Last week, the L.A. City Council approved a $150 million cut to the LAPD's budget for the next fiscal year, a move that followed activists' mounting calls to "defund the police."The apparent spike comes as other major cities, such as Chicago and New York City, have experienced an increase in gun violence.