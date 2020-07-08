LAPD sees apparent spike in shootings, homicides

The LAPD is dealing with an apparent spike in violent crime as officers have responded to nearly 50 shootings since last Monday.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is dealing with an apparent spike in violent crime as officers have responded to nearly 50 shootings and more than 10 homicides since last Monday.

LAPD says over the past 10 days, 14 people have been shot and killed in its jurisdiction, and there have been 49 shooting victims.

Two of the murders happened Tuesday night in Watts and South L.A.

Meanwhile, the department is also investigating reports that some officers participated in a "sick out" over the Fourth of July weekend. LAPD released a statement saying it did experience a higher than normal absentee rate over the weekend, but the department still met minimum patrol staffing levels.

RELATED: Los Angeles City Council votes to cut LAPD budget by $150 million
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles City Council approved a $150 million cut to the LAPD'sa budget for the next fiscal year, a move that followed activists' mounting calls to "defund the police."



LAPD is investigating if the sick calls were an organized protest.

L.A. has seen massive protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, with protesters demanding an overhaul of policing procedures.

Last week, the L.A. City Council approved a $150 million cut to the LAPD's budget for the next fiscal year, a move that followed activists' mounting calls to "defund the police."

The apparent spike comes as other major cities, such as Chicago and New York City, have experienced an increase in gun violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyfatal shootinglapd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
OC wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
ICE order leaves USC international students in limbo
Santa Ana Unified board approves school reopening plan
Tech CEO's racist rant at restaurant caught on camera
California condors seen in Sequoia after nearly 50 years
Show More
2 charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing BLM mural
Concern mounts over ICU beds filling up at IE hospitals
Mount R Fire caused by target shooting, investigators say
2 men arrested for looting stores in Santa Monica during protests
Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
More TOP STORIES News