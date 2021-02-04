LAPD's response to George Floyd protests to be reviewed by National Police Foundation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10282990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A shooting suspect was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading authorities on a more than six-hour chase through several Los Angeles County cities and the Inland Empire.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The National Police Foundation will hold two listening sessions Thursday to help independently assess the Los Angeles Police Department's response to the large demonstrations that followed last year's in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The sessions will be held at noon and 5 p.m. to get input from members of the public, business owners and community leaders on interactions they had with officers during demonstrations between May 27 and June 7 of 2020.According to the foundation, the input will be used to "identify successes and challenges,'' assist it in developing strategies for the LAPD to consider adopting for demonstrations in the future and enhance police-community relations.The NPF bills itself as an independent, nonpartisan research foundation that conducts research into police behavior, policy and procedure.According to its website, its mission is "to advance policing through innovation and science.''In the wake of the protests, Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles lost a bid to get a federal judge to order an immediate halt to the LAPD's use of projectiles, including rubber bullets to disperse or otherwise control crowds, baton strikes, and the tactic of "kettling,'' in which protesters either leave through an exit controlled by the police or are contained, prevented from leaving, and arrested.In its response to the BLM-LA filing, attorneys wrote that the city and LAPD support the constitutional right to engage in peaceful political protests and were assessing the actions police took "on six historical, wrenching nights from May 29 to June 3.''