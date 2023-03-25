Police are seeking the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver involved in fatally injuring a man in the South Los Angeles area.

LAPD searching for driver after man killed in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles area

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities Friday sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in the South Los Angeles area.

Paramedics sent to Century Boulevard and Hoover Street about 8:55 p.m. Thursday pronounced the man dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Police say they believe the man, whose name was not immediately available, was on the roadway when hit by a vehicle that was eastbound on Century Boulevard.

"There is no suspect information at this time and the vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck," police said in a statement.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for help solving a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500, or 877-LAPD-24-7. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.