LAPD investigating after Black woman attacked by Trump supporters in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a suspected hate crime after photos show a Black woman getting attacked by Donald Trump supporters in downtown L.A. Wednesday.Berlinda Nibo says she was walking near the pro-Trump demonstration when the crowd started to harass her - calling her the "N-word" and shouting "Black lives don't matter."She yelled back and the crowd began following her. Nibo says one of them hit her in the face and others jumped her.Strangers came to her rescue, including a man seen in the photos holding her. She credits that man with saving her life. She received first aid from an unidentified person after she was helped by the man.LAPD says detectives have interviewed Nibo and a hate crime/battery report was taken. The department is investigating the incident as a hate crime and asks anyone with information to contact detectives at (213) 833-3750.The stomach-churning images that circulated online were taken on the same day as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. and took over the House and Senate chambers, ransacking the place in a stunning scene.