Got your phone or laptop stolen recently? LAPD may have found it

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Have you been the victim of theft in Los Angeles recently? You just might be in luck.

The Los Angeles Police Department has recovered bins and bags full of personal electronic devices, including laptops, iPads, iPhones and more. Detectives believe many of the devices were taken during burglaries of vehicles and homes in the L.A. area.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, detectives have already identified an Apple MacBook that was taken in a car burglary that occurred near Echo Park in November. Police said $45,000 worth of cameras and camera equipment was also taken in that incident and has been recovered.

If you think any of those devices may be yours, call LAPD.