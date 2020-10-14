LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council has voted unanimously to approve a plan in an effort to reimagine public safety and form an unarmed crisis response team that would respond to nonviolent 911 calls.
The motion here in Los Angeles was introduced by several council members in June at the height of our civil unrest.
This follows the nationwide movement by civil rights activists to defund the police.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
LA City Council approves plan to revamp LAPD with unarmed crisis response team
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News