LAPD working to allow non-citizen DACA recipients turned officers ability to carry firearm full-time

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said his department is working to allow non-citizen DACA recipients who are officers the ability to carry a firearm, full-time.

California passed a law that allows non-U.S. citizens to serve as police officers.

"What's unique here is that the state is attempting, its agencies, are attempting to identify clear policy that's defendable, and articulates the basis for this allowance, and we believe we're the first agency that has done that in the state of California," said Moore during Tuesday's police commissioners meeting.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was first launched in 2012 under the Obama administration and allows certain undocumented immigrants who were children when they were brought to the U.S. to apply for deferred action, and be eligible for work permits.

Immigration groups such as the Council of Mexican Federations, also known as COFEM, say this is a positive move.

"We think the DACA-mented people have a dream of becoming full-fledged members of our society," said Francisco Moreno of COFEM. "Their loyalty is proven, and they excel in many fields."

However, there are federal restrictions regarding DACA recipients having guns. They could have police-issued weapons on duty, but wouldn't be allowed to take them home like other officers.

Moore said the department is looking to see how to make off-duty hours part of their work.

"We've tried to carve just what is necessary for DACA, and these individuals be treated on the same basis of which non-DACA recipients are, as to the possession of a department firearm and its use," said Moore.

The are also questions about non-citizens arresting citizens, and what would happen if a DACA recipient loses their legal status.

"Most of them, DACA students, or 'DACA-mented,' come from mixed status families that include U.S. citizens," said Moreno. "They are familiar with our communities, and are able to uphold our laws."

The Board of Police Commissioners has approved preliminary changes that would allow DACA recipients to carry firearms. There are DACA recruits in the system that could join the department in the spring.

For all of this to happen, there has to be a major change in policy, and that could take several months.