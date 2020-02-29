1 man killed, another person wounded in shooting at Mid-City apartment complex, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting at a Mid-City apartment complex late Friday evening left a 25-year-old man dead and another person wounded, authorities said.
The shooter drove up to the location in the 1700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard after 11:30 p.m. and opened fire, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.
News video from the scene showed firefighter-paramedics placing an unidentified man, who was lying on a gurney, into an ambulance. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The second victim transported themselves to a medical center and was listed in stable condition, the LAPD said.
A description of the shooter, who remains at large, is not available.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation by the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide Division.
