LAPD preparing for deep budget cuts, reorganization

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is planning for a dramatic downsizing in the coming months as part of a broad reorganization of the police force.

The LAPD is expected to slash several bureaus and units, according to the Los Angeles Times. Those include air support, robbery, homicide, gang and narcotics units, and teams that cover homelessness issues.

The deep cuts come in response to a $150 million City Council budget cut. It was triggered by widespread protests this year and a fiscal crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
