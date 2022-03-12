Man found dead inside Woodland Hills hotel room with hands and feet tied up, LAPD says

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are asking the public for help solving a homicide investigation after a 42-year-old La Quinta man was found tied up inside a hotel room in Woodland Hills.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Extended Stay Hotel located in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a "battery investigation."LAPD says the officers saw the victim lying on the ground inside the room with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his back.The victim, who has not yet been identified, had strangulation marks on his neck, according to officials. He died at the scene.The victim's body was found by the security guard and hotel manager, according to detectives. They say the victim had been staying at the hotel since July 2021.Anyone with information on this case is urged to call LAPD Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925, or (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.