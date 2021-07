SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured and taken to a hospital after a crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.The crash occurred near the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues. The officer's condition is unknown.Aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD showed the officer's motorcycle with extensive damage and a car with front-end damage. The area was blocked off by crime scene tape as police investigated.Details regarding how the crash happened or if anyone else was injured were not immediately available.