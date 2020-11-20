Society

LAPD donates new car to woman after her old one was vandalized in hate crime

Los Angeles police surprised a woman with a new car after her old was vandalized in a hate crime.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local woman whose car was vandalized in a hate crime received a special surprise from Los Angeles police.

LAPD's Hollenbeck Division says gang members shattered the car's windshield, jumped on the hood and carved racial slurs on it.

The car was a total loss, so officers surprised her with a brand new car.

"After arresting a suspect for a Hate Crime/Vandalism, @LAPDHollenbeck knew there was more that could be done. They partnered with East LA Auto Sales, @Badgeofheart and @LAPPL to get the victim a new car and remind us all that in this world, we can all go the extra mile," LAPD tweeted.

A suspect in the case has been arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylapdvandalismcar
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
As the US surpasses 250K COVID-19 deaths, SoCal learns to grieve
MAP: COVID-19 death rates by community in Southern California
EDD sends payments to employed workers who try to return it
Blood drive helps 2 OC firefighters injured in Silverado Fire
Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
Show More
Video: Woman pushed in front of subway, miraculously survives
Pandemic spike sends shoppers on new spree for essential goods
Calabasas father-daughter duo shares Pfizer vaccine trial experience
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Small towns are the new face of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News