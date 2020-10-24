LAPD officer, 1-year-old among 5 injured in Exposition Park car crash

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD officer and 1-year-old child were injured during a traffic collision, which also left three others injured in Exposition Park Friday night.The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. and reportedly occurred at the end of a police chase near Normandie Avenue and West 37th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A firefighter on scene was seen picking up the small child from a stretcher and boarding an ambulance.The boy, a 40-old man and a 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital but details on their injuries were not released. The officer and a fifth patient declined to be taken to the hospital, according to LAFD.Additional details surrounding the crash or reported chase were not immediately available.