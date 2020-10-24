LAPD officer, 1-year-old among 5 injured in Exposition Park car crash

By ABC7.com staff
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD officer and 1-year-old child were injured during a traffic collision, which also left three others injured in Exposition Park Friday night.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. and reportedly occurred at the end of a police chase near Normandie Avenue and West 37th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A firefighter on scene was seen picking up the small child from a stretcher and boarding an ambulance.

The boy, a 40-old man and a 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital but details on their injuries were not released. The officer and a fifth patient declined to be taken to the hospital, according to LAFD.

Additional details surrounding the crash or reported chase were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exposition parklos angeleslos angeles countycar crashofficer injuredlapdchild injured
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
World Series: Dodgers take 2-1 edge over Tampa Bay
Man who bought guns in San Bernardino attack gets 20 years
Woman in custody, gun recovered after DTLA incident
CA rules allow MAGA hats but no mention of Biden, Trump near polls
Dodgers fans from East LA and beyond cheer on team for World Series
LACMA is the only major US museum still shut down
Costco offering at-home COVID-19 tests
Show More
VIDEO: Armed man fatally shot by San Bernardino police during struggle
Thousands of CA unemployment-benefit cards frozen
Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure
Doctors fear pandemic stress habits could cause long-term health issues
PG&E warns of potential outages because of dangerous winds
More TOP STORIES News