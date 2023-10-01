LAPD officer injured during protest in Boyle Heights over proposed rent increase

A Los Angeles police officer was injured when a crowd apparently became unruly during a planned protest against rent increases, officials said Sunday.

The march started at 10 a.m. at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights. Thousands were expected to participate to protest against the Los Angeles Housing Department's proposed 9% rent increase for rent-controlled tenants, according to advocates.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the march, which was near 1st and St. Louis streets, around 11:20 a.m.

One officer somehow sustained injuries when the crowd became unruly and was taken to the hospital, officials said. The extent of their injuries or condition are unknown.