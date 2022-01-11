Off-duty LAPD officer fatally shot during robbery attempt in Walnut Park identified as 27-year-old

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD officer fatally shot while off duty ID'd as 27-year-old

WALNUT PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed during an apparent armed robbery attempt in the Walnut Park neighborhood of South L.A. has been identified as a 27-year-old man.

Fernando Arroyos was shot near 87th and Beach streets Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department say a black pickup truck approached the victim and three suspects got out. Some type of argument ensued before an exchange of gunfire, in which Arroyos was struck. Officials said the officer was with a friend at the time.

Chief Michel Moore said two guns were found at the scene - one belonging to Arroyos and the other believed to have been dropped by the suspects.

Responding L.A. County sheriff's deputies transported the off-duty officer in their own patrol car to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he was pronounced dead.



Early Tuesday morning, a procession escorted the officer's body from the hospital to the coroner's office.

"Tonight, we mourn the loss of one of our officers who was shot & killed in an armed robbery attempt. The officer was off-duty. We pray for the officer's family, and their fellow officers, during this time of pain and sorrow," the Los Angeles Police Protective League tweeted just after midnight Tuesday.

Further details, including information regarding a suspect or suspects, were unavailable. It's unclear if those suspects were wounded by the officer's gunfire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countywalnut parklos angeles police departmentlapdpolice officer shotofficer killedinvestigationarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrests in shooting death of 28-year-old father outside Temecula bar
Two women dead after house fire in Baldwin Park
Infant, 3 crew members injured in helicopter crash near Philadelphia
Caltech among universities sued over financial aid formula
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Deputies shoot, kill armed man outside Rancho Cucamonga Bass Pro Shops
More than 65,000 LAUSD students, employees tested positive for COVID
Show More
LA County launches take-home COVID-19 test program
Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to Bob Saget: 'He was the sweetest man'
Sheriff: No sign of foul play when Bob Saget found dead
Health care workers express concerns over new rules for asymptomatic
Drivers in stolen trucks lead chases in LA, OC
More TOP STORIES News