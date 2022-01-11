Off-duty LAPD officer fatally shot during robbery attempt in Walnut Park identified as 27-year-old

Today we grieve the loss of a young officer who was murdered while off duty. As we mourn his tragic loss, we ask that you keep his family and partners in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/fj8ScZ4dDn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 11, 2022

WALNUT PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed during an apparent armed robbery attempt in the Walnut Park neighborhood of South L.A. has been identified as a 27-year-old man.Fernando Arroyos was shot near 87th and Beach streets Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Investigators with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department say a black pickup truck approached the victim and three suspects got out. Some type of argument ensued before an exchange of gunfire, in which Arroyos was struck. Officials said the officer was with a friend at the time.Chief Michel Moore said two guns were found at the scene - one belonging to Arroyos and the other believed to have been dropped by the suspects.Responding L.A. County sheriff's deputies transported the off-duty officer in their own patrol car to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he was pronounced dead.Early Tuesday morning, a procession escorted the officer's body from the hospital to the coroner's office."Tonight, we mourn the loss of one of our officers who was shot & killed in an armed robbery attempt. The officer was off-duty. We pray for the officer's family, and their fellow officers, during this time of pain and sorrow," the Los Angeles Police Protective League tweeted just after midnight Tuesday.Further details, including information regarding a suspect or suspects, were unavailable. It's unclear if those suspects were wounded by the officer's gunfire.