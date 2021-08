SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been suspended after a video showed him punching a suspect who was handcuffed to an ambulance gurney, officials said.The officer apparently lashed out after several minutes of provocation by the suspect.LAPD Chief Michel Moore described the video as "deeply disturbing," adding that the officer involved in the incident has been sent home and his police powers stripped pending the results of an excessive-force investigation.