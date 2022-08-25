WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LAPD officer saves child having medical emergency at San Pedro station

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
15 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Bodycam video captures an officer performing life-saving measures on a boy who suffered a medical emergency while at the LAPD's Harbor Station.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD officers help a child who was suffering a medical emergency while inside the Harbor Station.

The video from around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday shows a family waiting inside the station on a bench when suddenly the father jumps up with his child in his hands.

His son is suffering a medical emergency.

See the full video here.

Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member when he heard the parent's call for help and sprung into action.

The officer performed life-saving measures on the child, who is expected to make a full recovery.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.