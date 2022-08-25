LAPD officer saves child having medical emergency at San Pedro station

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD officers help a child who was suffering a medical emergency while inside the Harbor Station.
The video from around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday shows a family waiting inside the station on a bench when suddenly the father jumps up with his child in his hands.
His son is suffering a medical emergency.
Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member when he heard the parent's call for help and sprung into action.
The officer performed life-saving measures on the child, who is expected to make a full recovery.