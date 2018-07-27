LAPD officer shot in the leg during officer-involved shooting in North Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles police officer was wounded during an officer-involved shooting in North Hills Friday night. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles police officer was wounded during an officer-involved shooting in North Hills Friday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. in the area of Plummer Street and Noble Avenue.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed a female officer being tended to by paramedics. She appeared to have suffered a wound to her leg and was placed in an ambulance, where she was taken to Dignity Health in Northridge.

A silver sedan with its doors open and back window shattered was also at the scene and near the vehicle was a man who paramedics treated.

The man appeared to have blood on his face and was limp on the gurney as he was loaded into an ambulance. His condition was unknown.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdofficer injuredofficer-involved shootingNorth HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Footage of NYC murder suspect's arrest in NoHo
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 12,300 acres
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
'Far From the Tree' takes deep look at challenges families face
184 pounds of narcotics seized from SoCal streets
Bird scooters launched in Culver City
New depression treatment sends electrical pulses to brain
Firefighters nap in Redding yard after saving house
Show More
VIDEO: Shirtless man seen robbing Yucaipa residence
NYC murder suspect refuses to appear in LA court
South Bay schools to receive new air conditioning
Korean boy band opens pop-up shop in Hollywood
Costa Mesa veteran receives free new roof
More News