Pedestrian dies after being struck by on-duty LAPD officer in patrol vehicle

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a Los Angeles police patrol car, prompting an investigation.

The deadly incident happened just after 5 p.m. Friday on Century Boulevard and McKinley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Further details about the crash were not available, but the department says a patrol unit collided with the pedestrian in that area. An on-duty officer was behind the wheel at the time.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. No officers were hurt.