LAPD shoots, kills armed suspect who fired at officers in South Los Angeles, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who fired at officers while they were conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in South L.A., authorities said.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Western and Florence avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers had pulled over a vehicle when an unidentified man who was not involved in the traffic stop approached them and started shooting, the LAPD said.

At least one officer returned fire, striking the gunman, investigators said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.