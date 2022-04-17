LAPD transforms police station into prom boutique to help high school students attend prom in style

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- High school prom is a rite of passage for many students, and the Los Angeles Police Department is now helping some teens hit the dance in style.From sparkly to ruffled, to sweet and simple, hundreds of prom dresses and tuxedos transformed LAPD's Olympic police station into a prom boutique Saturday.Students from 15 Los Angeles area high schools will get to attend their proms in style thanks to the city attorney's office in partnership with LAPD."We always kind of saw that need in our community, let alone when a student's celebrating their graduation," said Cynthia Hernandez from the L.A. City Attorney's Office. "We hate for financial circumstances to be the limitation. So, we are excited to provide all of these things free at cost."The prom closet program offers formal wear for both boys and girls, in addition to shoes, accessories and makeup to finish off each look.LAPD cadet Jeanette Lopez not only helped set up the boutique, but she also got a chance to look for her own prom dress."I was here on Thursday helping out, and I was already looking at some of the dresses," Lopez said. "It was very exciting to see the different amount of dresses and the colors, and they were all really pretty."It has been two years since the prom closet has been able to reopen. The dresses at the boutique are from 2020, prior to the pandemic.""Coming out of COVID, we know that there was a lot of activities that were not done," said LAPD Olympic Station Capt. James Hwang. "So, this is a chance for us help support people having a good time, and have a good experience. It's a wonderful time."Volunteers with both the city and LAPD helped find sizes and offered style advice.For students finding the right outfit was one less thing to worry about."You don't have to worry about how much you'll have to waste on a dress because prices are going up," said student Chelsea Romero. "Prom dresses will be expensive this year."LAPD's "prom closet" is allowing students to celebrate a rite of passage they'll likely remember forever.