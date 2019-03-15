LAPD providing extra patrols around mosques following deadly New Zealand shootings

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is providing extra patrols around local mosques following two deadly shootings at New Zealand mosques.

The department tweeted a statement saying they are taking the extra steps out of an abundance of caution.

"The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand. While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we're providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected," the tweet stated.



LAPD Chief Michel Moore said "thoughts and prayers of the LAPD are with all affected by the #ChristchurchAttack in New Zealand."



L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti also tweeted about the massacre, saying "all people of faith should feel safe in their places of worship."



Many people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said following the fatal shootings it is "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

New Zealand police said three men and one woman were taken into custody. There is a police presence at a number of scenes, they said.

And while police said the incident was "evolving" and "we are working to confirm the facts," they said they can confirm "there have been a number of fatalities."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
mass shootingshootingmosqueus world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hacienda Heights murder: Investigators preparing criminal case against child's mom
Police: 40 dead, 4 in custody in New Zealand mosque shootings
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped by ex-boyfriend
Exclusive: LA prosecutor Jon Hatami reveals trauma of abuse, kidnapping
Alvin and the Chipmunks honored with Hollywood star
Handicapped parking: DMV catches more than 100 violators
Missing Corona boy's parents arrested for child abuse
Show More
USGS: Half million Californians, billions in coastal real estate at risk of flooding
Simi Valley man discovers never-released Nintendo game
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
Oak Glen reptile museum fire kills 18 animals
Watchdog says LADWP lawyers played both sides in suit
More TOP STORIES News