LAPD providing extra patrols around mosques following deadly New Zealand shootings

The department tweeted a statement saying they are taking the extra steps out of an abundance of caution.
"The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand. While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we're providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected," the tweet stated.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said "thoughts and prayers of the LAPD are with all affected by the #ChristchurchAttack in New Zealand."
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti also tweeted about the massacre, saying "all people of faith should feel safe in their places of worship."
Many people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said following the fatal shootings it is "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
New Zealand police said three men and one woman were taken into custody. There is a police presence at a number of scenes, they said.
And while police said the incident was "evolving" and "we are working to confirm the facts," they said they can confirm "there have been a number of fatalities."