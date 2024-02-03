Police investigate reported shooting at vacant DTLA high-rise building hit by vandals

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police officers with rifles showed up at the downtown Los Angeles high-rise building that was hit by vandals this week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting at the empty three-tower complex near Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live around 11:50 p.m. Friday. Nothing was found except two casings on the second floor of the building as well as multiple people who were tagging the building, authorities said.

No one was arrested and no injuries were reported.

An unfinished skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles is described by some as an eyesore. Now, it's even more unsightly after 27 of its floors were vandalized with graffiti.

Councilman Kevin de León, whose 14th District includes the buildings struck by taggers, on Friday introduced a motion to begin the cleaning process and secure the site.

Construction work on the building stopped in 2019 after the project's China-based developer ran out of money.

De León said the developers have been given an order to comply that directs them to remove the graffiti, secure the site and clean up debris, including removing scaffolding, K-rails and gates. He said the long-term goal is finding a buyer for the buildings.

The unfinished skyscraper, which was set to have upscale condos, a five-star hotel and a shopping mall has reportedly been up for sale for more than a year. The price? More than $1 billion, according to De León, a price the city can't afford.