TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police are responding to an armed robbery attempt and hostage situation at a marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.
The armed robbery was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 18300 block of Ventura Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they were told the suspects were still inside the building.
Police believe four suspects, potentially armed, are inside the building with a hostage. They were allegedly trying to rob a marijuana dispensary in the back of the strip mall.
Officers had the area cordoned off and were evacuating nearby businesses.
