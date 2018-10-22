LAPD surrounds Tarzana marijuana store after armed robbery, hostage situation

Police are responding to an armed robbery attempt and hostage-taking at a marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.

By ABC7.com staff
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are responding to an armed robbery attempt and hostage situation at a marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.

The armed robbery was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 18300 block of Ventura Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspects were still inside the building.

Police believe four suspects, potentially armed, are inside the building with a hostage. They were allegedly trying to rob a marijuana dispensary in the back of the strip mall.

Officers had the area cordoned off and were evacuating nearby businesses.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
