Police responded to an armed robbery attempt at an illegal marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.The armed robbery was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 18300 block of Ventura Boulevard. When officers arrived, they were told the suspects were still inside the building.Police believe four suspects, potentially armed, were inside the building with a possible hostage. Authorities have yet to confirm the details regarding the hostage.The suspects were allegedly trying to rob a marijuana dispensary in the back of the strip mall.Officers had the area cordoned off and evacuated nearby businesses."It's very dangerous. When I heard about this, I was shocked. I told my brother, stay home. Do not come out," Jonathan Yacobi said.Authorities urged people to stay clear of the area.Around 6 p.m., authorities said one male suspect was detained and another may still be inside with the possible hostage.The investigation is ongoing.