TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police responded to an armed robbery attempt at an illegal marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.
The armed robbery was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 18300 block of Ventura Boulevard. When officers arrived, they were told the suspects were still inside the building.
Police believe four suspects, potentially armed, were inside the building with a possible hostage. Authorities have yet to confirm the details regarding the hostage.
The suspects were allegedly trying to rob a marijuana dispensary in the back of the strip mall.
Officers had the area cordoned off and evacuated nearby businesses.
"It's very dangerous. When I heard about this, I was shocked. I told my brother, stay home. Do not come out," Jonathan Yacobi said.
Authorities urged people to stay clear of the area.
Around 6 p.m., authorities said one male suspect was detained and another may still be inside with the possible hostage.
The investigation is ongoing.