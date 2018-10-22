LAPD surrounds Tarzana marijuana store after armed robbery, possible hostage situation

Police are responding to an armed robbery attempt and hostage-taking at a marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.

By ABC7.com staff
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police responded to an armed robbery attempt at an illegal marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.

The armed robbery was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 18300 block of Ventura Boulevard. When officers arrived, they were told the suspects were still inside the building.

Police believe four suspects, potentially armed, were inside the building with a possible hostage. Authorities have yet to confirm the details regarding the hostage.

The suspects were allegedly trying to rob a marijuana dispensary in the back of the strip mall.

Officers had the area cordoned off and evacuated nearby businesses.

"It's very dangerous. When I heard about this, I was shocked. I told my brother, stay home. Do not come out," Jonathan Yacobi said.

Authorities urged people to stay clear of the area.

Around 6 p.m., authorities said one male suspect was detained and another may still be inside with the possible hostage.

The investigation is ongoing.
